First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start another warm-up today with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40º. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with low temperatures in the mid 20s. With high pressure anchored just south of the state we should hold on to the sunshine for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures Thursday climb to the mid 40s and highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50º Friday. Friday night the clouds return to the area and the clouds will hold on into Saturday. We have a very small chance of a stray sprinkle of rain Friday night. Partly cloudy skies should return for Sunday.

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

The annual Geminid meteor shower has been ongoing and will reach its peak late tonight into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning. Known as one of the more impressive meteor showers of the year, the Geminids are often rich in slow, bright and graceful yellow-hued “shooting stars” and even the occasional larger fireball meteor. These tiny rocks burn up through Earth’s atmosphere as they reach speeds of around 22 miles per second, which is roughly 79,200 miles per hour!

The moon will be in the waxing crescent phase and will set shortly after the sun does, so without its light the darker skies will be prime for viewing of this event as long as the skies stay clear. It will be best to give viewing a shot after 10:00 PM, giving yourself about 15-20 minutes to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Bundle up, though, temperatures will fall into the 20s on tonight, testing the patience of all but the most devout stargazers as they scan the heavens above for an especially impressive streak across the high Michigan night sky.

What are the chances for a White Christmas this year?

Christmas Day is less than two weeks away, so the question of “Will we have a White Christmas?” has been popping up more and more. While this is the state of Michigan and we can never truly rule it out, the long range outlook would tell you that it is looking less and less likely with each passing day. Temperatures are expected to trend above normal with highs in the 40s from the end of this week through most or even all of next week. That makes it difficult for any systems that might come through to give us any accumulations. Even if a storm moves in during a colder overnight period, frequent daytime highs well above freezing would make quick work of melting any snow off before it could remain on the ground for long.

Historically speaking, northern parts of our viewing area have about a 55-60% chance of seeing a White Christmas, while the southern viewing area only trends around 40-45%. Many may remember that last year we got a punch of cold air then a large system just before Christmas that brought most of our area a huge helping of snow just before the big holiday. Before that, our region had not seen a White Christmas in five years, when we had about two inches of snow on the ground in 2017. In fact, on two of those between years we were in the 50s on Christmas Day; 2019 and 2021!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 13, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 63° 2015

Lansing Record Low: -10° 1867

Jackson Record High: 61º 2015

Jackson Record Low: -3º 2000

