DeWitt Township Board approves rezoning for commercial development

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Township Board approved a rezoning request that will open the door for commercial development in the area of Old U.S. 27 and Twinbrook Drive. It’s a request that had some living in the area update about what it could do to their neighborhood.

The Board’s approval Monday night is of an amended request. Only the western portion of the part closest to Old U.S. 27 would be zoned for commercial developments. The eastern portion would remain zoned for residential development.

The Board decided to approve the agreement after it was recommended for approval by the township’s planning commission. The approval has yet to be reviewed by the township attorney before being finalized.

