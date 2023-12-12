DeWitt High School marching band finalists in nationwide Metallica competition

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Did you know that the Dewitt High School Marching band performs “Enter Sandman” by Metallica?

In fact, their performance got the band selected as finalists in Metallica’s nationwide marching band competition.

Dewitt’s band is the only Michigan finalist and one of only five selected in the medium-sized high school category. Now, it’s all up to the heavy metal band Metallica as they’ll be selecting the winning submission.

“When we learn something, we’ll run through it, and then we’ll do it again, and then we’ll do it again, to like get it into our brains and get it into our muscles and our muscle memory,” said Sofia DeLaCruz, A Dewitt Marching Band Senior.

DeWitt High School’s marching band has already won the state title and now they’re a top five finalist to win Metallica’s ‘For Whom the Band Tolls’ nationwide competition.

“To have all their eyes on us, seeing us, get into this competition, it’s incredible,” said senior Brayden Benner.

Metallica is selecting the winner with a grand prize totaling $15,000 in value.

“We found out during class... two days ago? All of the sudden one of the kids just says ‘Hey! we just made finals in that!” and I’m like what?!?! Everybody was happy, cheering, yeah it was good” said band director Mike Norman.

Members of the band say it’s hard work, but the friendships make it all worth it.

It takes working together with a lot of people, again like I said we’re all kind of a big family so,” said Brennan McKone, a Dewitt Marching Band Senior.

“Like in my other classes I feel like I have to like put different filters on, but here I can kinda just be myself and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah!” said senior Sofia DeLaCruz.

One big happy family, playing Enter Sandman hoping to win the contest of their dreams.

winners of Metallica’s band competition will be announced at the start of January.

There is also a fan favorite award with a grand prize totaling $10,000 in value.

to vote for your fan favorite, click here. Or, to vote for Dewitt as your fan favorite, text #HSDEWITT to (833)609-0330.

