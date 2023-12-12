Advertise With Us

Demonstrators outside Lansing City Hall push for improvements to new warming center

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A protest was held Monday night outside Lansing City Hall, pushing for improvements to the new warming center for homeless people.

Demonstrators want organizers of the Letts Community Warming Center to better communicate with its staff. They also want the sprinkler system fixed to ensure people who seek shelter at the warming center are safe. They feel the center is poorly managed and want a solid plan in place.

“We’re here out here protesting the Lansing City Council has had this information,” said Kelsey Hudson with For Our Future Michigan. “No one at city hall wants to answer. Several city council members have been helpful in explaining some things, but they don’t have the information the staff at Letts don’t have information. There’s no concrete plan.”

Because the sprinkler system is not working, the building was deemed unsafe for children, making it difficult for families to stay there together.

