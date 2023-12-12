Children in Mid-Michigan take a magical flight to the North Pole

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All aboard! For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, kids with serious or life-threatening illnesses got a chance to board a plane for a day of fun in Santa’s Winter Wonderland.

70 children from seven hospitals across the state took the Flight of a Lifetime to see Santa and his helpers at the North Pole. The flight departed from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Eight-year-old Audrey Norton said she’s excited to see “all of the reindeer, Santa himself, the elves, how the toys are made. Stuff like that.”

Living with a life-threatening illness can be rough, just ask five-year-old Cailen Vela. He told me he’s going to fly on an airplane to the North Pole, and that he knows exactly who lives there.

“Santa.”

Franco Bajjey-Fasano said he’s six and three-quarters. “I’m excited to see the reindeers, and Santa, and everything.”

He stopped by to get a Batman face painting before heading to the North Pole. That’s when he said which reindeer he’s most excited to see.

“Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.”

On Tuesday, with help from a group of retired flight attendants, called the Silverliners, kids with life-threatening illnesses boarded a plane for a special trip to the North Pole.

“We had clowns downstairs, and face painters. All of these people come and volunteer their time and their energies and the kids are just really ecstatic about it. And so are we,” said Celetha Robertson.

Pediatric nurse, Shytez Flagg said, some of her patients and their families traveled all the way from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. “It’s a very select group usually with life-threatening, life altering diseases. Very immuno-compromised. — often their lives are very confined by their illness so they can’t get out into the community as much as the other kids and don’t have the opportunity to participate in some of the Christmas activities.”

Once the kids made it to the North Pole, the elves showed them the way to more Winter Wonderland activities.

Dean Trailways provided free transportation to and from the airport (DTW) for Sparrow children and their families.

