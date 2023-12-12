Advertise With Us

Breezy on Tuesday, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures are near normal on a breezy Tuesday, with signs still pointing towards a late week warmup. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the cooler temperatures we’ll experience the next couple of days. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of what we’re working on.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2023

  • Average High: 37º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1949
  • Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 62º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Shelter-in-place order lifted for part of East Lansing, police say there is no threat to public
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
Berkey Hall
MSU students have mixed emotions about the reopening of Berkey Hall

Latest News

Lansing man convicted on assault with intent to commit murder charge, gun charges
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 receiving bullet, stab-proof vest
Governor Gretchen Whitmer established the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform,...
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signs bills aiming to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system
MSU students take a midnight study break during finals week