Breezy on Tuesday, and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures are near normal on a breezy Tuesday, with signs still pointing towards a late week warmup. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the cooler temperatures we’ll experience the next couple of days. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of what we’re working on.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2023

Average High: 37º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895

Jackson Record High: 62º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.