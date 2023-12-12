Advertise With Us

1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Lansing.

According to Lansing Police, the shooting happened at the 5900 block of S Waverly Road near Miller Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police confirmed with News 10 a 57-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and is currently stable.

No arrests were made.

