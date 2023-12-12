1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Lansing.

According to Lansing Police, the shooting happened at the 5900 block of S Waverly Road near Miller Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police confirmed with News 10 a 57-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and is currently stable.

No arrests were made.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.