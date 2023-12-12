Advertise With Us

1 of 2 suspects arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple cars in Jackson County

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 12, 2023
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One suspect was arrested on Friday after police investigated multiple thefts from cars in the area of Summit and Spring Arbor townships.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects targeted unlocked cars and grabbed anything easy to carry and conceal—such as cash and credit cards. Police said they are currently investigating at least eight thefts.

Two suspects from Jackson County were identified after using stolen credit cards to buy VISA gift cards at various Meijer locations. Police arrested one of the men, who confessed to the thefts. The first suspect was placed at the Jackson County Jail pending charges. Police said the second suspect was identified, and charges will be forthcoming.

