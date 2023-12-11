Advertise With Us

Win a $50 Gift Card to Mert's Specialty Meats

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The holidays have officially begun on Studio 10 because we are celebrating the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways!

Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways led us to Mert’s Specialty Meats where they gave us the clue to Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways.

CLUE #8: Name a recipe you can find on the Mert’s Meats website.

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://mertsspecialtymeats.com/

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways tomorrow on Studio 10.

The winner of Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 gift card to Mert’s Specialty Meats.

Tomorrow on Studio 10 and News 10 today, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways.

