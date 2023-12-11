WATCH: MSU President-elect speaks to media

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s (MSU) newly appointed president is holding a Q&A Monday morning.

Kevin Guskiewicz was appointed to be the university’s president during the Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 8. He has been a chancellor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill since 2019.

On Sunday, MSU released the details of Guskiewicz’s contract. It stated that the initial five-year term will begin on March 4, 2024.

