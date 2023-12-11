Advertise With Us

WATCH: MSU President-elect speaks to media

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s (MSU) newly appointed president is holding a Q&A Monday morning.

Kevin Guskiewicz was appointed to be the university’s president during the Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 8. He has been a chancellor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill since 2019.

On Sunday, MSU released the details of Guskiewicz’s contract. It stated that the initial five-year term will begin on March 4, 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
Stretch of Shiawassee Street closed for emergency sewer repair
Michigan State University (MSU) has released the contract details for its 22nd president,...
MSU releases contract details for President-elect Kevin Guskiewicz
The Lansing Public Service Department is closing a section of Shiawassee Street for an...
Stretch of Shiawassee Street closed for emergency sewer repair
Advocacy groups in Mid-Michigan are reaching out a helping hand to LGBTQ+ youth who might be...
Non-profits offering support to LGBTQ+ youth over the holidays