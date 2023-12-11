WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signing final bill in Reproductive Health Act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is signing the final bill in the Reproductive Health Act on Monday.

The final bill will repeal Michigan’s ban on insurance coverage for abortion without purchase of a separate rider, and implements other protections for doctors and patients. Dec. 11 marks the ten-year anniversary of the passage of the ban.

The Reproductive Health Act aims to expand access to abortion in Michigan after the passage of Proposal 3 last November and the repeal of the state’s extreme 1931 abortion ban earlier this year.

