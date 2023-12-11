Advertise With Us

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signing final bill in Reproductive Health Act

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is signing the final bill in the Reproductive Health Act on Monday.

The final bill will repeal Michigan’s ban on insurance coverage for abortion without purchase of a separate rider, and implements other protections for doctors and patients. Dec. 11 marks the ten-year anniversary of the passage of the ban.

The Reproductive Health Act aims to expand access to abortion in Michigan after the passage of Proposal 3 last November and the repeal of the state’s extreme 1931 abortion ban earlier this year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
WILX Weather Website 12/11/2023 Midday
Weather Stays Quiet All Week
Lansing family gets their wheelchair wish just in time for Christmas
MSU President-elect speaks to media