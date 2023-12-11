Tight End Maliq Carr enters the transfer portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maliq Carr transferred from Purdue and joined Michigan State in 2021. Now the Redshirt Junior enters the transfer portal once again. The 6-6 250-pounder was the Spartan’s second-leading receiver this past season with three touchdown receptions. Along with that, Carr had 30 catches for 352 yards, which was a career high. Carr is also on the MSU basketball roster for the 21–22 season.

