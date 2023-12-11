Advertise With Us

Tight End Maliq Carr enters the transfer portal

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back...
Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maliq Carr transferred from Purdue and joined Michigan State in 2021. Now the Redshirt Junior enters the transfer portal once again. The 6-6 250-pounder was the Spartan’s second-leading receiver this past season with three touchdown receptions. Along with that, Carr had 30 catches for 352 yards, which was a career high. Carr is also on the MSU basketball roster for the 21–22 season.

