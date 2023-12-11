Advertise With Us

Stretch of Shiawassee Street closed for emergency sewer repair

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Public Service Department is closing a section of Shiawassee Street for an emergency sewer repair.

The section closed is west of Washington Square. Officials said detours will be provided.

The closure is expected to last until Dec. 18.

