Santa’s local helpers in need of help of their own this holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army in Jackson said it needs more volunteers to help get toys packed and distributed just in time for its busy holiday season.

The organization said without volunteers, there’s a lot of kids who might not have toys to open on Christmas morning. Youth Development Coordinator, Hope Culver, said each kid gets three toys and three books, along with some stocking stuffers.

With just two weeks left until Christmas, Culver said she worries that a lot of families won’t have any gifts under the tree. “Distribution Day, meaning that’s the day that we’ll give out our toys, is on the 18th. We may not make that date.”

She said they’re short-staffed and not enough people are volunteering to pack bags filled with Christmas toys. “We have about, maybe, five staff members.” They need between 25 and 30 volunteers to meet this year’s goal.

Culver said, “that would definitely make things go a lot faster.” She said this year, “for some reason, the volunteers are a little lower.”

“We did a lot of bags. We did about 150 people already, so. And that was just with the short staff. So we know if we get more staff, we can more things done.”

She said, more people are in need this year, too. “463 families and over 11 hundred angels.”

“We’re going to push anyway, even if it just takes the five or six of us, we’re going to push anyway. But, like they say, many hands make light work.”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army in Jackson to make sure kids have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning, call 517-782-7185 or email Hope.Culver@USC.Salvation.Army.Org.

You have until Dec. 15 to help ensure bags can be distributed to families on Dec. 18.

