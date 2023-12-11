Salvation Army opens toy shop for children in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army opened its toy shop workshop where they sorted toys and worked to distribute them to parents.

The R.J. Scheffel Memorial Toy Project has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 190,000 toys for Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

“Toy Makers” will provide wooden toys, games and memory boxes free of charge to children who are in need, disadvantages, homeless or in crisis.

Major Nathan Johnson said these toys are meant to bring joy.

“Some people have so little to look forward to, and at Christmas something about a toy for a child found on Christmas morning brings joy and happiness and a sense of value,” said Major Johnson. “Never underestimate the value and impact of a gift given and a gift received.”

Toys are distributed to over 30 local agencies to fulfill their Wishlist. The toy shop will continue through Friday, Dec. 15.

