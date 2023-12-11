Advertise With Us

Restaurant customers help ‘pay forward’ with meals for those in need, owner says

A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who need it. (Source: WJFW/CNN)
By WJFW staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) – A Wisconsin restaurant is taking “pay it forward” to a new level.

It has a service where customers can pre-pay meals for those who might not be able to afford it, and so far, the restaurant has raised thousands of dollars.

Farmers Home restaurant in Antigo has welcomed customers for over 100 years.

“They love coming here,” said current owner Tracy Bussey, who has been serving soups, sandwiches and smiles for decades.

“If the walls could talk, it would probably have a complete story,” she said.

With decades of providing home-cooked meals made with love, Bussey said she wanted to try something she saw on social media.

“On Facebook, I have seen a post where they were doing it down in Baraboo, where they were paying it forward,” she said.

Bussey already had a lot on her plate but she said she wanted to add more. The restaurant is now offering a paying-it-forward service where people can come in and prepay for a meal so others have something to eat

“Never in million years would I think that me, Tracy Bussey, would have all of this limelight, never in a million years,” she said.

Since starting the “paying it forward” in November, the restaurant has raised over $3,000.

“I can’t believe all the support that we have gotten,” Bussey said.

Sean Ritter, who is no stranger to the restaurant, said what Farmers Home is doing for the community is incredible.

“Nowadays it’s hard to make ends meet, and sometimes people got to skimp on certain things and not have a full belly,” Ritter said. “And this is something that definitely helps, brings back to the community.”

With a new spark at the restaurant, Bussey said she wants people to know that they will always be there.

“My slogan is that, ‘You’re never alone at Farmers Home,’ so if you come in, we are going to treat you like family. Everybody is always welcome here,” she said.

When the owner was asked how long they could continue to offer this service to their community, she replied, as long as she possibly can.

