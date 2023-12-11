Advertise With Us

Report: Joe Rossi to be hired as the new MSU football defensive coordinator

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reports say Jonathan Smith has hired the new defensive coordinator for Michigan State. Pete Thamel first reported that Joe Rossi was coming over from Minnesota to become the new DC.

Rossi was a 2021 Broyles Award nominee and was a top-10 defense in both 2021 and 2022. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic named Rossi the 8th-best assistant coach in the entire nation. PJ Fleck had originally named him the interim defensive coordinator at Minnesota, with four games remaining in 2018. Then Rossi was hired full-time the following season.

During the past four NFL classes, Rossi has made 10 NFL Draft picks, including Antoine Winfield Jr., who was a Pro Bowler in 2021. Jimmy Lake was the other finalist for the role, and he is the current Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach.

