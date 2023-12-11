Advertise With Us

Red Wings put captain Dylan Larkin on IR after cross-check that knocked him unconscious

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was put on injured reserve Monday, two days after being knocked unconscious when he was cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph.

The Red Wings also placed left wing J.T. Compher and center Klim Kostin on injured reserve with undisclosed injuries before their game Monday night at Dallas. Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik were recalled from Grand Rapids of the USHL under emergency conditions.

Larkin was motionless face-down on the ice for about a minute after the hit in Detroit’s 5-1 loss on Saturday, though he was able to get up and leave with assistance.

“I think it was a positive that he was able to get up and be helped off the ice rather than on the stretcher,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Monday.

Asked if Larkin had a concussion, Lalonde said “that’s not my category” and that the captain would be listed with an upper-body injury. Larkin will be unavailable for at least a week.

“No timeframe on it. ... we’ll know more in the next few days,” Lalonde said. “Unfortunate to lose a player of that caliber for an extended period of time.”

Lalonde said he spoke to Larkin for about 20 minutes Sunday night and that the 27-year-old center was in good spirits. Larkin was tied for the team lead with 25 points (11 goals, 14 points).

Detroit forward David Perron is facing a multigame suspension after he was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Artem Zub as the Ottawa defenseman stood next to the prone Larkin in Saturday’s game. Perron is expected to have an in-person hearing with NHL officials who will determine his punishment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen...
The Pistons are 10 games away from breaking the NBA record for most losses in a row
FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL...
Dylan Larkin is placed on the injured reserve as the Red Wings return to action tonight
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs the ball as Michigan State linebacker Jacoby...
Former MSU LB Jacoby Windmon enters his name into the transfer portal
A couple of MSU offensive lineman withdraw their names from the transfer portal