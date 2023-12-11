Raising money for hospital equipment in Hillsdale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale Hospital has launched a capital campaign, as part of their “Hillsdale Strong, Hillsdale First” initiative, to promote hospital safety.

The campaign aims to raise one million dollars for much-needed hospital equipment, including an H-VAC unit for the hospital’s laundry department and an infant security system to prevent baby abduction.

Jeremiah Hodshire, Hillsdale Hospital President, explains that rural hospitals face the challenge of having a margin to keep their community hospital engaged and be able to afford the services they offer.

The hospital is urging people to help by making a one-time donation or by spreading the word about the fundraiser.

