Raising money for hospital equipment in Hillsdale

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale Hospital has launched a capital campaign, as part of their “Hillsdale Strong, Hillsdale First” initiative, to promote hospital safety.

The campaign aims to raise one million dollars for much-needed hospital equipment, including an H-VAC unit for the hospital’s laundry department and an infant security system to prevent baby abduction.

Jeremiah Hodshire, Hillsdale Hospital President, explains that rural hospitals face the challenge of having a margin to keep their community hospital engaged and be able to afford the services they offer.

The hospital is urging people to help by making a one-time donation or by spreading the word about the fundraiser.

