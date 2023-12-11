Quiet conditions on Monday, and a look ahead at our evening newscasts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan settles into a quiet weather pattern for the next 10 days or so that often features above normal temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the above average temperatures you can expect this week. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a preview of our later newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 11, 2023

Average High: 37º Average Low 25º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1868

Jackson Record High: 62º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1977

