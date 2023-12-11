The Pistons are 10 games away from breaking the NBA record for most losses in a row

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons have lost 19 games in a row, and tonight they play the Indiana Pacers. Detroit has already broken the franchise record for most consecutive losses and continues to keep inching towards the NBA record of 28 games.

The Philadelphia 76ers set the record for the longest losing streak, spanning over two seasons (2014–15 and 2015–16). The Pistons are tied for the 14th longest losing streak in NBA history at the moment and could make it 20 tonight.

Seven of the Piston’s next nine games are against teams with winning records. It will be interesting to see if the Pistons break the record.

