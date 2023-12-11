Officials expand box tree moth quarantine to combat spread of invasive pest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials expanded Michigan’s interior box tree month quarantine, effective Monday.

The invasive pest, although not a threat, can lead to major defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood.

The quarantined are now includes the following counties:

Clinton

Eaton

Ingham

Jackson

Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

Under the quarantine, the whole plant, plant parts, and nursery stock of the genus Buxus, including all living and dead material, cannot be moved outside the quarantined area. Holiday greenery, such as wreaths, boughs, and grave blankets, are exempt from this restriction if moved from Oct. 15 through Jan. 1.

“By expanding this quarantine, we hope to keep box tree moth from moving to new areas in the state while minimizing the impact on Michigan’s horticulture industry,” said Mike Philip, MDARD’s Bureau Director of Environment and Sustainability. “MDARD is working closely with Michigan’s horticulture industry to ensure the safe trade of plant materials, and to minimize the impact on nurseries, greenhouses, and retailers both inside and outside of the quarantined area.”

Box tree moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Adults have white wings with dark brown borders and a distinctive white dot or mark in the middle of each forewing.

Box tree moths may not be easily recognized at the beginning of an infestation because young caterpillars hide among twigs and leaves. Signs of infestation include:

Chewed, cut, or missing leaves.

Yellowing or brown leaves.

White webbing.

Green-black excrement on or around the plant.

Larvae skeletonize the leaves and feed on the undersides, causing defoliation and dryness and eventually leading to the plant’s death.

“In the spring, residents within the quarantine area should examine their boxwood for symptoms of box tree moth. Suspected cases should be reported online at www.Michigan.gov/ReportBTM,” said Philip. “By reporting any signs of the pest, Michiganders can help us determine the scope of the infestation and reduce the spread.”

After MDARD officials have confirmed a suspected case, residents are advised to remove infested branches or, for heavy infestations, cut the boxwood from its base (it should grow back from its roots). All boxwood debris should be double-bagged in plastic and discarded with household trash. Some municipalities or trash vendors may have plant material disposal restrictions—check with your local waste management entity for guidance. For more information and a list of effective insecticides against destructive caterpillars, see the Michigan State University Insecticide Options for Box Tree Moth Management.

