MSU students light candles during the annual giant Menorah lighting

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University held its annual giant Menorah lighting Sunday night to celebrate Hanukkah.

The event took place at 5 p.m., where around 300 people, from students to faculty and alumni, attended.

At 5:30 p.m., the lighting of the Menorah took place at the Spartan Statue. Four MSU student leaders each lit a candle. News 10 had the chance to speak with Rabbi Benzion Shemtov, who said why Hanukkah is especially important this year.

“This holiday is needed now more than ever, with everything going on in the world,” said Shemtov. “The holiday of lights and the holiday of miracles is ever so important and needed right now, and the message of the Menorah is that it’s our job to be that candle.”

Following the lighting of the Menorah, the Michigan State Fire Department did a chocolate gelt drop and gave everyone the traditional Jewish fried potato latkes.

