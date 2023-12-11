MSU releases contract details for new university president Kevin Guskiewicz

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has released the contract details for its 22nd president, Kevin Guskiewicz.

The MSU Board of Trustees appointed Kevin Guskiewicz during a virtual meeting on Friday.

Guskiewicz has been a chancellor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill since 2019. MSU’s search committee for a new president narrowed down to him as the best candidate for the role.

The committee has 29 members, including MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo.

During the search, Guskiewicz said he would not take the position at MSU unless the Board promised not to interfere with his decisions.

On Sunday, MSU released the details of Guskiewicz’s contract. It stated that the initial five-year term will begin on March 4, 2024.

According to the contract, Guskiewicz will be paid an annual base salary of $975,000 which is payable in twelve monthly installments by the University’s standard payroll practices for executive managers.

You can read the full contract below:

It’s been over a year since former President Samuel Stanley announced he would resign, partly because he had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees then unanimously appointed Provost Theresa Woodruff as Interim President. In August, Woodruff announced she would not seek the permanent role. She was the third interim president of the university in the last five years.

