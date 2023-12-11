MSU professor explains the science behind Christmas movies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you’re a fan of Flick, Schwarz Ralphie and Randy from the classic “A Christmas Story,” or if you’re more of a Clark Griswold and his vacation kinda person, there’s no doubt that Christmas movies are huge during the holidays.

We spoke to a professor of film studies at MSU to find out why we love Christmas movies.

He says there’s one storyline we can’t get enough of.

“You just have a boatload of romantic Christmas movies. You know, the lonely executive woman coming back to her hometown to do something, she runs into an old boyfriend who has a girlfriend and it seems like there’s no way they will get together and it’s antagonistic, and boom they end up together,” said Professor of Film Studies Jeff Wray.

“See I’ve just written a new Christmas movie for you or one that’s an old model that’s repeated over and over again.”

