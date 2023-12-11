MSU men’s basketball drops second conference game to Nebraska

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After losing on Tuesday to Wisconsin at home, Michigan State badly needed a win against Nebraska. That wasn’t able to happen for the Spartans as their woes continued and they fell to Nebraska 77-70.

Tyson Walker struggled in the first half but found his groove in the second, finishing with 17 points in the loss. Malik Hall played one of his best games of the season, picking up 22 points, seven boards, and three assists.

Tom Izzo gave a lot of credit to Nebraska, saying they hit a lot of their shots down the stretch. The Cornhuskers finished shooting 56% from the field. Brice Williams had the big three from the wing to give Nebraska the lead permanently. Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko finished with a combined two points, and Izzo was frustrated with his bigs.

Michigan State takes a break from conference play and takes on highly ranked Baylor at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

