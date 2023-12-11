Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Preparing your car for the winter

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We haven’t had to deal with any serious Michigan winter weather yet.

Jerry Carpenter from Liskey’s Auto and Truck Service who joined Mid-Michigan Matters.

He aims to ensure that drivers are prepared for when the snow and ice hit the road.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

