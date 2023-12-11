Lansing lights city menorah

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing lit its menorah, kicking off the city’s Hannukah celebration.

The candle was lit by Mayor Andy Schor.

Attendees sang songs, held a candy drop, and then headed inside city hall for latkes and donuts.

A beautiful sight in the capital city.

