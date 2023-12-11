Lansing lights city menorah
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing lit its menorah, kicking off the city’s Hannukah celebration.
The candle was lit by Mayor Andy Schor.
Attendees sang songs, held a candy drop, and then headed inside city hall for latkes and donuts.
A beautiful sight in the capital city.
