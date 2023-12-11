Lansing family gets their wheelchair wish just in time for Christmas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is often a time for miracles. Right here in Lansing, a family’s wheelchair wish comes true with help from a thrift store. We paired up with the Volunteers of America to capture the moment 11-year-old Sophie Ten Broeke received a life-changing gift.

Life hasn’t been the easiest to navigate for Lansing mom Megan Ten Broke and her daughter, Sophie. “When she was nine months old, we saw that she wasn’t sitting up so, we took her to the doctor, and they did a brain scan, and she had some tissue death in her brain.”

Megan said Sophie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and uses mechanical wheelchair every day because of her condition. “Her left side of her body is impaired.”

Sophie said her current chair makes it hard to get from class to class quickly and keep up with her friends. “It was exhausting just trying to keep up with my friends just because it was manual.”

“She has to push it with her arms. She’s not very fast with that. It takes a lot of strength and people with cerebral palsies tire very quickly,” said Megan.

With high medical costs, buying a new or used electric wheelchair was financially out of reach for the Ten Broeke’s. A casual trip to the Volunteers of America Thrift Store in Lansing changed that.

“And we saw, right in the front, an electric wheelchair. And then it dawned on me I could buy this for Sophie. This is something I couldn’t get otherwise.” As a bonus, Megan said the price was marked down another 50%.

What would have cost between $6,000 to $12,000 was now priced at an affordable $300.

“My 11-year-old’s going to be able to keep up with everybody in school, and I just, I couldn’t believe it.”

On Thursday, Sophie was surprised with her new wheels. She said, “I can finally keep up with my friends in the hallways now.”

Sophie and her mother, Megan, are hoping this story reaches the person who donated the wheelchair to the Volunteers of America’s West Lansing location. The family would like to connect to say thank you.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.