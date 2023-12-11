Jackson county first responders pair up with kids in need to shop for gifts

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In Jackson County, some law enforcement officers paired up with kids in need for a special holiday shopping trip.

Students from several school districts got a bus ride to meet up with firefighters and police officers. The first responders helped kids find gifts for their family members and themselves.

The event was made possible by donations from the community.

“Shows the children that you know police officers are here to help. You know, there’s with all the negativity going on in today’s world and law enforcement. This is such a great way to say we’re here we’re part of this community just as much as you are and once again in Columbia Township, we’re so fortunate to have such an embracing community that cares for its own so much. It’s just unbelievable and I’ve been here for 24 years,” said Columbia Township Police Officer Jay Niles.

A second event is scheduled for Thursday at the Brooklyn Sportsman’s Club.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.