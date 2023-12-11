Advertise With Us

Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.(Source: Enfield Firefighters Local 3912 via Facebook)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Troopers say a baby boy died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.

The Connecticut State Police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 91 in Enfield, WFSB reports.

Fransheska Stuart, 30, was driving north when her car veered off the road into the right shoulder and collided with a metal beam guardrail, according to state police records. The car rolled over and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grass next to the road.

Stuart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An infant in the car, identified in state police records as Isiah Ortiz, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Connecticut Children’s, where he was pronounced dead.

Isiah was just three days away from turning 1, state police reports say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Sunday but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
Advocacy groups in Mid-Michigan are reaching out a helping hand to LGBTQ+ youth who might be...
Non-profits offering support to LGBTQ+ youth over the holidays