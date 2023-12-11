How communities made an impact in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your generosity is helping fight poverty, improving literacy, and even helping to save lives. Through News 10′s Make an Impact Fundraisers, in 2023, we helped meet the critical needs here in Mid-Michigan. More than a hundred thousand dollars raised in monetary donations, and boxes and boxes of items given away.

In February, News 10 collected books for “communities in schools” World Literacy Day. Encouraging young readers to learn a love for reading at an early age.

“Whatever will get our kids to graduate, we’ll provide,” Mallory Deprekel, with Communities in Schools said.

Uniting our community in a time of tragedy, our Spartan Strong Fundraiser helped raise money for response efforts in the wake of February’s mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus.

“How can we help? What can we do? How can we express how our feelings are?” Bob Ulrich, with Mid-Michigan Spartans said.

Making sure babies get a good start, the Mid-Michigan Diaper Bank provides diapers and other personal care items free of charge to families in need. Your generosity helped us keep their shelves stocked.

“You’re directly changing people’s lives,” Mike Karl, with the Capital Area Diaper Bank said.

In May, News 10 introduced you to our miracle kids, who benefited from the life-saving care at Sparrow Children’s Center.

“It was exciting. I mean they’re the people who literally saved my live,” Ryan Cienki said.

The Capital Area Community Head Start and Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Programs, both making sure local families are supported while battling the causes of poverty and healing from abuse.

“You do matter and we’re here to make sure you feel that as well,” Marissa Rasak, with Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center said.

And in October, we brought you the story of former MSU Basketball Coach Mike Garland, who survived cardiac arrest thanks to good Samaritans. His experience, now the inspiration behind “Champions of the Heart”, helping people learn life-saving CPR skills.

“Just to see everything come to fruition, moves my heart, and brings me joy,” Mike Garland, Former MSU Basketball Coach said.

And in November, News 10 viewers literally and figuratively stepped up, donating footwear for Footprints of Michigan’s “Boots on the Playground” fundraiser.

“That’s why we are there, to provide help to those in need,” Geronimo Lerma, with Footprints of Michigan said.

As we wrap up the year, we thank you for helping us make an impact during our High Five Turkey Drive, and donating new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots drive.

Making an impact, and making Mid-Michigan a great place to call our home.

