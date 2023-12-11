Advertise With Us

How communities made an impact in 2023

Through News 10′s Make an Impact Fundraisers, in 2023, we helped meet the critical needs here in Mid-Michigan.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your generosity is helping fight poverty, improving literacy, and even helping to save lives. Through News 10′s Make an Impact Fundraisers, in 2023, we helped meet the critical needs here in Mid-Michigan. More than a hundred thousand dollars raised in monetary donations, and boxes and boxes of items given away.

In February, News 10 collected books for “communities in schools” World Literacy Day. Encouraging young readers to learn a love for reading at an early age.

“Whatever will get our kids to graduate, we’ll provide,” Mallory Deprekel, with Communities in Schools said.

Uniting our community in a time of tragedy, our Spartan Strong Fundraiser helped raise money for response efforts in the wake of February’s mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus.

“How can we help? What can we do? How can we express how our feelings are?” Bob Ulrich, with Mid-Michigan Spartans said.

Making sure babies get a good start, the Mid-Michigan Diaper Bank provides diapers and other personal care items free of charge to families in need. Your generosity helped us keep their shelves stocked.

“You’re directly changing people’s lives,” Mike Karl, with the Capital Area Diaper Bank said.

In May, News 10 introduced you to our miracle kids, who benefited from the life-saving care at Sparrow Children’s Center.

“It was exciting. I mean they’re the people who literally saved my live,” Ryan Cienki said.

The Capital Area Community Head Start and Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Programs, both making sure local families are supported while battling the causes of poverty and healing from abuse.

“You do matter and we’re here to make sure you feel that as well,” Marissa Rasak, with Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center said.

And in October, we brought you the story of former MSU Basketball Coach Mike Garland, who survived cardiac arrest thanks to good Samaritans. His experience, now the inspiration behind “Champions of the Heart”, helping people learn life-saving CPR skills.

“Just to see everything come to fruition, moves my heart, and brings me joy,” Mike Garland, Former MSU Basketball Coach said.

And in November, News 10 viewers literally and figuratively stepped up, donating footwear for Footprints of Michigan’s “Boots on the Playground” fundraiser.

“That’s why we are there, to provide help to those in need,” Geronimo Lerma, with Footprints of Michigan said.

As we wrap up the year, we thank you for helping us make an impact during our High Five Turkey Drive, and donating new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots drive.

Making an impact, and making Mid-Michigan a great place to call our home.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

All salaries earned from the event go back to the community.
Dozens of vendors gather for Mason Festival of Trees
The parade lasted for about an hour and ended back at the golf course.
Pleasant Lake Christmas Parade
Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
Through News 10′s Make an Impact Fundraisers, in 2023, we helped meet the critical needs here...
How communities made an impact in 2023
Salvation Army opens toy shop for children in need