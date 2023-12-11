Advertise With Us

Hiker rescued after being pinned under massive boulder

Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.
Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.(Inyo County Search and Rescue)
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Calif. (TMX/Gray News) -- A hiker whose legs were trapped under a massive boulder in California’s Inyo Mountains last week was freed after several hours thanks to a daring nighttime rescue mission, officials said.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a trapped and injured hiker on the afternoon of Dec. 5, and a search and rescue team was dispatched with assistance from a California Highway Patrol Central Division Air Operations helicopter.

The hiker was located below Santa Rita Flat near Independence, according to Inyo County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers were dropped at the scene by helicopter, while a team of seven other rescuers worked to reach the location in vehicles, and didn’t arrive until after dark.

Rescuers found the hiker “in great pain,” pinned on a steep hillside beneath the boulder, estimated to weigh between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds.

Rescuers used “a system of ropes, pulleys, and leverage” to shift the boulder enough to free the hiker.

“Due to the seriousness of the hiker’s injuries and the difficulty of the terrain, it was decided to extricate the hiker despite the darkness using a helicopter from US Naval Air Station Lemoore,” Inyo County Search and Rescue said in a statement. “No suitable helicopter landing zones were near the location, so a US Navy medic rappelled from the helicopter to the scene.”

The injured hiker and medic were hoisted to the helicopter and flown to Fresno after midnight.

Inyo County Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer and unpaid professional non-profit service, said the mission came with challenges including “steep, loose rocky terrain; using limited resources to move a large boulder; managing a severely injured patient for several hours while awaiting the helicopter extrication; assisting in a nighttime helicopter hoist; all in chilly December darkness.”

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

All salaries earned from the event go back to the community.
Dozens of vendors gather for Mason Festival of Trees
The parade lasted for about an hour and ended back at the golf course.
Pleasant Lake Christmas Parade
Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
It is about a mile long and starts on the north side of Hagadorn Road and Shaw Lane.
First phase of MSU Lake Lansing trail completed
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
Biden announces 3 decommissioned Philadelphia fire companies are reopening with federal funds