Advertise With Us

Former MSU QB Sam Leavitt commits to Arizona State

Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt (4) is hit out of bounds by Michigan defensive back DJ...
Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt (4) is hit out of bounds by Michigan defensive back DJ Waller Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Waller was penalized for a late hit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU QB Sam Leavitt has committed to Arizona State. The 6′2 205 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining as well.

“I love the offense they run and their history with quarterbacks; they have been very successful,” said Leavitt.

Leavitt was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oregon in the Class of 2023 by On3 and won the Gatorade Oregon Football Player of the Year.

Leavitt was 15 of 23 on passing opportunities for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Oregon native saw action in four games, including a critical touchdown pass against Nebraska in a 20-17 victory. Katin Houser also announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier Monday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

3-pointer by Brice Williams with 2:14 left gave NU a 67-65 lead.
MSU men’s basketball drops second conference game to Nebraska
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Detroit goes on the road and falls to Chicago 28-13
Joe Rossi is hired by Jonathan Smith as the new DC for MSU
Report: Joe Rossi to be hired as the new MSU football defensive coordinator
Joe Rossi is hired by Jonathan Smith as the new DC for MSU
Joe Rossi is hired as Michigan State's new Defensive Coordinator