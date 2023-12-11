Former MSU QB Sam Leavitt commits to Arizona State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU QB Sam Leavitt has committed to Arizona State. The 6′2 205 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining as well.

“I love the offense they run and their history with quarterbacks; they have been very successful,” said Leavitt.

Leavitt was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oregon in the Class of 2023 by On3 and won the Gatorade Oregon Football Player of the Year.

Leavitt was 15 of 23 on passing opportunities for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Oregon native saw action in four games, including a critical touchdown pass against Nebraska in a 20-17 victory. Katin Houser also announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier Monday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.