Former MSU LB Jacoby Windmon enters his name into the transfer portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jacoby Windmon has entered his name again into the transfer portal. Originally the 6-2 250 pound linebacker was at UNLV before coming to Michigan State for the 2022 season.

Windmon had 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 2022. He only played 3 games in 2023 for MSU and recorded 15 total tackles. Those games were the first three games of the season for the Spartans.

Windmon is a redshirt-senior and has one year of eligibility remaining.

