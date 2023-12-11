Floats travel around Pleasant Lake for annual Christmas parade

PLEASANT LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - Pleasant Lake held its annual Christmas Parade for families and friends to watch and participate in.

At the event, kids were able to visit Santa at Hankerd Hills Golf Course and Restaurant. Then, the parade kicked off leaving from the golf course and going around the lake.

The parade was full of decorated golf carts and ATVs.

One parent named Missy Vandercook shared her reasoning behind this event,

“It’s really just about giving back to our community, the wonderful people that live here in Pleasant Lake. We’re kinda like a hidden gem. We’re a close-knit area, and a lot of us have been here for generations. We just like to spread a little Christmas spirit to those around us.”

The parade lasted for about an hour and ended back at the golf course.

