First phase of MSU Lake Lansing trail completed

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New information has just been released about the newest trail at Michigan State University (MSU).

The first phase of this trail opened up Friday. When it is completed, it will stretch from the MSU campus to the Lake Lansing Trail.

It is about a mile long and starts on the north side of Hagadorn Road and Shaw Lane. It ends at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Park Lake Road.

The second phase is already underway and is expected to be completed by June 2024. The third and final phase is expected to be completed in 2025.

