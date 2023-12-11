First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a cold front moving through the area this morning. The front should move through dry. Behind the front we should see some sun at times today. High temperatures today top out in the upper 30s. Plan on a southwest to west wind today of 10-20 MPH with gusts at times near 30 MPH. The increased wind speed will keep wind chills most of today in the 20s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to near 20º.

Wednesday through Saturday are expected to be dry. Wednesday features high temperatures in the mid 30s. Temperatures should climb into the 40s Thursday through Saturday. This time of the year sometimes the clouds can be stubborn to clear, but right snow Wednesday through Friday promise to be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday.

What are the chances for a White Christmas this year?

Christmas Day is less than two weeks away, so the question of “Will we have a White Christmas?” has been popping up more and more. While this is the state of Michigan and we can never truly rule it out, the long range outlook would tell you that it is looking less and less likely with each passing day. Temperatures are expected to trend above normal with highs in the 40s from the end of this week through most or even all of next week. That makes it difficult for any systems that might come through to give us any accumulations. Even if a storm moves in during a colder overnight period, frequent daytime highs well above freezing would make quick work of melting any snow off before it could remain on the ground for long.

Historically speaking, northern parts of our viewing area have about a 55-60% chance of seeing a White Christmas, while the southern viewing area only trends around 40-45%. Many may remember that last year we got a punch of cold air then a large system just before Christmas that brought most of our area a huge helping of snow just before the big holiday. Before that, our region had not seen a White Christmas in five years, when we had about two inches of snow on the ground in 2017. In fact, on two of those between years we were in the 50s on Christmas Day; 2019 and 2021!

There will be a push of colder air a few days before Christmas. Will it be enough to get a few lake effect snow showers? Long range models show after that we may be in the fifties for Christmas Day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2023

Average High: 37º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895

Jackson Record High: 62º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962

