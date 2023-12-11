Dylan Larkin is placed on the injured reserve as the Red Wings return to action tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Captain Dylan Larkin took a punch to the back of the head during Detroit’s game on Saturday. Multiple medical staffers were on the ice and helped Larkin off without a stretcher. Head coach Derek Lalonde announced today that Larkin was going on the IR and was out for at least a week.

There is no set timetable or possibility of returning. Lalonde said the Red Wings will know more in the next few days.

Detroit plays in Dallas tonight to take on the Stars at 8 p.m. ET and tomorrow in St. Louis.

