Dozens of vendors gather for Mason Festival of Trees

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Festival of Trees took place at the Ingham County Fairgrounds. The event featured over 80 different vendors selling Christmas crafts.

Additionally, there were 35 Christmas trees decorated with various themes that were raffled off at the end of the night. Several different stage shows were presented as well. News 10 had the opportunity to speak with the event organizer, who shared that all volunteers run the show and do not receive any payment.

All salaries earned from the event go back to the community.

The charities that benefited from the money raised were the Lansing Food Bank and the Lansing Save Program.

It was a great event for a great cause.

