Detroit man sentenced to a decade in prison for dealing drugs while on pretrial

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A man was sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing dangerous drugs while on pretrial release for another offense.

40-year-old Rickey Butler from Detroit was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Sunday for dealing drugs while on pretrial release for another drug and firearm offense pending in state court.

According to court documents, on March 4, 2022, Butler was on a GPS tether for controlled substance and weapons offenses. While on the tether, he also possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. He also possessed a gun which he used to protect the drugs.

Butler admitted to police that he had been selling drugs for approximately 8 years before he was arrested.

“All too often, guns and drugs go hand in hand—and both are causing far too many deaths in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to remove illegals guns, drug dealers, and other drivers of violent crime out of our neighborhoods.”

