Detroit goes on the road and falls to Chicago 28-13

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions were coming off a big win in New Orleans and continued their road trip to Chicago. The last time these two teams matched up, the Lions made an unreal comeback while down two scores with less than four minutes left. Today wasn’t the case, as Chicago got a huge win at home.

It started off with a strong drive to start the game on offense for Chicago and was capped off with a D.J. Moore 16-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Bears. That was Moore’s first rushing touchdown of his career.

Detroit struggled to get anything going offensively in the first quarter. It was a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run and a Josh Reynolds touchdown catch that gave the Lions a 13-10 halftime lead.

Justin Field would dominate in the second half, including a touchdown run. Overall, the Lions defense had no answer for Fields, who would finish with 58 yards on the ground and 223 yards through the air.

Jared Goff continued to struggle, turning over the ball a couple of times and only throwing for 161 yards and one touchdown on the day.

The Bears pitched a second-half shutout and stunned Detroit 28-13 with 15 unanswered points.

