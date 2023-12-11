Advertise With Us

Courtney Hawkins is returning as MSU’s Wide Receivers coach

(Michigan State Athletics)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Courtney Hawkins is returning to the Michigan State football staff as the wide receivers coach. After playing at MSU as a receiver himself, Hawkins has helped coach multiple All-Big Ten selections. Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, and Keon Coleman have all been under his guidance in the past.

This is another spot filled for next year’s Michigan State coaching staff, and the nine-year NFL veteran is returning to his role from the past year.

