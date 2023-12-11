A couple of MSU offensive lineman withdraw their names from the transfer portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former East Lansing star OL Ethan Boyd and OL Brandon Baldwin are both returning to Michigan State for this upcoming season. Boyd just finished his redshirt-sophomore season for MSU. After hitting the portal, the 6-7, 320-pounder from East Lansing had offers from Purdue, Colorado, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. In the end, Boyd decided to return to the Spartans.

Baldwin just wrapped up his reshirt-junior season and was in the portal. The OL has made 15 career starts, and 10 were during this season for MSU.

Both are returning to Michigan after considering their options.

