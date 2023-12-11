Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital announces new president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Cowell Health announced Robert Fitzgerald as the new president of Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Monday.

The hospital said Dr. Fitzgerald’s experience and deep knowledge of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is exceptional.

“Under his leadership, our hospital will continue to provide the best care for our youngest patients while working to increase access to lifesaving and innovative treatments,” said Alejandro Quiroga, M.D., MBA, president.

Dr. Fitzgerald, a board-certified pediatric intensive care physician, took on the role of interim president and pediatric department chair in Feb. 2023.

“I’m honored and excited to be able to continue this legacy as president of an exceptional children’s hospital,” Dr. Fitzgerald said. “I plan to model my leadership on quality and safety as the core for pediatric care with a specific lens on teamwork and team-based care.”

Dr. Fitzgerald is from Chicago and graduated from Johns Hopkins University, then later attended Northwestern University Medical School.

He joined Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in 2002 as a pediatric intensivist. At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Dr. Fitzgerald also served as section chief for pediatric intensive care and division chief of acute care medicine.

