Advertise With Us

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital announces new president

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Cowell Health announced Robert Fitzgerald as the new president of Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Monday.

The hospital said Dr. Fitzgerald’s experience and deep knowledge of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is exceptional.

“Under his leadership, our hospital will continue to provide the best care for our youngest patients while working to increase access to lifesaving and innovative treatments,” said Alejandro Quiroga, M.D., MBA, president.

Dr. Fitzgerald, a board-certified pediatric intensive care physician, took on the role of interim president and pediatric department chair in Feb. 2023.

“I’m honored and excited to be able to continue this legacy as president of an exceptional children’s hospital,” Dr.  Fitzgerald said. “I plan to model my leadership on quality and safety as the core for pediatric care with a specific lens on teamwork and team-based care.”

Dr. Fitzgerald is from Chicago and graduated from Johns Hopkins University, then later attended Northwestern University Medical School.

He joined Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in 2002 as a pediatric intensivist. At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Dr. Fitzgerald also served as section chief for pediatric intensive care and division chief of acute care medicine.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

All salaries earned from the event go back to the community.
Dozens of vendors gather for Mason Festival of Trees
The parade lasted for about an hour and ended back at the golf course.
Pleasant Lake Christmas Parade
Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
It is about a mile long and starts on the north side of Hagadorn Road and Shaw Lane.
First phase of MSU Lake Lansing trail completed
Raising money for hospital equipment in Hillsdale
Raising money for hospital equipment in Hillsdale