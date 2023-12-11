Community invited to Yuletide Festival Market in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -On Sunday, the Infinite Light Center held a Yuletide Festive Market where people enjoyed a unique holiday shopping experience.

The market had a variety of vendors, including an aura photographer, healers, and readers.

Visitors were also able to experience ‘the Spirit Box’ for free. The owners of the store have expressed their desire for the space to become a community center where everyone is welcome.

They are happy to see the Infinite Light Center and Sound Sanctuary grow, and they appreciate the impact and collaboration it has brought to the community.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.