CATA implements service changes for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced new routes to be implemented during the winter break and the holidays.

According to CATA the following routes will change for Dec. 18, 2023, and continue through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

“ Route 1 – Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall Weekday departures from bus stops along downtown Lansing’s Capitol Loop will continue to occur up to eight minutes later than usual Monday through Friday evening.

Route 20 – South Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel The route will travel into Spartan Village during the break. Buses will travel into the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1 and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Center

Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos There is no change in service on this route. Buses will travel into the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1 and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Center.

Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett Weekday service between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be reduced to a 35- to 45-minute frequency. There is no change in Saturday service. Buses will travel into the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1 and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Center.

Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road Weekday service will operate on a 30-minute frequency rather than every 35 minutes. There is no change in weekend service.

Route 25 – North Harrison Weekday service will operate every 60 minutes rather than every 30 minutes. There is no change in weekend service.

Route 26 – Abbot/Chandler Weekday service will operate on a 45-minute frequency throughout each day and conclude at 7:15 p.m. Saturday service ends at 7:15 p.m. There is no change in Sunday service.

Route 32 – Commuter Lot/Snyder Hall/Clinical Center Campus service between MSU’s Commuter Lot, Snyder Hall, and Clinical Center will operate at a 30-minute frequency, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. until 7:25 p.m.

Routes 30, 31, 33-36, 38, 39, Lot Link, and Night Owl Services do not operate on MSU’s campus during the break.”

The Spartan Service will resume on Jan. 8, 2022.

CATA said beginning Dec. 18, routes 18, 20, 22, 24, and 26 will be on detour due to bridge work north of West Shaw Lane on Farm Lane while buses will travel from Bogue Street to Grand River Avenue. The detours are expected to continue throughout the 2024 spring semester and into the summer.

Services will operate normally on Christmas Eve.

Limited holiday service will be offered on Christmas Day while all other CATA operations will close for the day.

Reservations are required for those in need of transportation on Christmas Day. Services will be available to the general public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a limited basis and will be restricted to the Spec-Tran service boundaries.

On New Year’s Day services will operate as usual.

On New Year’s Day, all CATA services – Fixed Route, Spec-Tran, Rural Service, Connector, Redi-Ride, and Shopping Bus – will be closed for the day.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.