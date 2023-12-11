Advertise With Us

AAA: More than 3 million Michiganders expected to travel for Christmas, New Year’s Day

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 3 million Michiganders are expected to travel at least 50 miles during the upcoming year-end holiday travel period.

AAA said from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, 3.6 million Michiganders are expected to travel at least 50 miles. They expect nearly 101,743 more Michigan travelers than in 2022. 2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period, with 3.7 million Michigan travelers.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the second-busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Michigan and nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Despite various inflationary pressures, Americans are still willing to budget for travel. With a near-record number of travelers, the roads, airports and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal. So finalize your travel plans now, anticipate longer lines, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.”

AAA expects road travel to be the second highest on record after 2019. More than 3.3 million Michiganders will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of nearly 79,000 compared to 2022. As 2023 comes to a close, drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday, when the Michigan average on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day was $2.99 and $3.19, respectively.

