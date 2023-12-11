Advertise With Us

18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

All salaries earned from the event go back to the community.
Dozens of vendors gather for Mason Festival of Trees
The parade lasted for about an hour and ended back at the golf course.
Pleasant Lake Christmas Parade
Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
Taylor Swift watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City...
NFL commentator Tony Romo refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife
FILE - Dental assistants go over appointments at SmileDirectClub's SmileShop located inside a...
SmileDirectClub shuts down months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection