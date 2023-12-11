Advertise With Us

1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County

(KTTC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, a 71-year-old Saranac woman was driving southbound on M-66 near Tuttle on Dec. 10 just before 1:30 p.m. when she ran into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped in traffic.

Police said the impact from the rear-end crash pushed the pickup truck into a third car. The initial car caught fire after the impact, and the driver could not be rescued from the car. The driver died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

